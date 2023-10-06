Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that ToughBuilt’s (TBLT) Q2 results benefit from strong demand, product innovation and cost management efforts.

The 36-month beta value for TBLT is also noteworthy at 2.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TBLT is 32.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of TBLT on October 06, 2023 was 855.43K shares.

TBLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) has seen a -11.79% decrease in the past week, with a -27.82% drop in the past month, and a -45.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for TBLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.11% for TBLT’s stock, with a -83.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -34.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -25.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT fell by -9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2151. In addition, Toughbuilt Industries Inc saw -92.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.88 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toughbuilt Industries Inc stands at -41.25. The total capital return value is set at -112.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.29. Equity return is now at value -100.52, with -38.63 for asset returns.

Based on Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.41. Total debt to assets is 6.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.