TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has increased by 20.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Nesbett – IMS IR Dr. Halden Shane – CEO and Chairman E.J. Shane – COO Nick Jennings – CFO Conference Call Participants Todd Felte – AGES Financial Services John Nelson – Private Investor Operator Greetings.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.75.

The public float for TOMZ is 14.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOMZ on October 06, 2023 was 187.47K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

The stock of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) has seen a 28.76% increase in the past week, with a -13.01% drop in the past month, and a 69.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for TOMZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.38% for TOMZ’s stock, with a 42.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares sank -13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +28.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0265. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc saw 117.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOMZ starting from Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, who purchase 2,503 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 22. After this action, Shane Dr. Halden Stuart now owns 2,538,166 shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, valued at $3,004 using the latest closing price.

Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, the CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart is holding 2,535,663 shares at $3,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+56.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc stands at -34.54. The total capital return value is set at -21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.60. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -18.16 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.00. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.