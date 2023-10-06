The Volatility of Shake Shack Inc’s (SHAK) Stock: A -3.76% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has gone down by -3.76% for the week, with a -16.32% drop in the past month and a -26.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.59% for SHAK’s stock, with a -9.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHAK is 1.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for SHAK is 37.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.19% of that float. On October 06, 2023, SHAK’s average trading volume was 733.51K shares.

SHAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has decreased by -2.86 when compared to last closing price of 57.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

SHAK Trading at -17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.76. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw 35.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 1,987 shares at the price of $69.86 back on Aug 21. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 6,511 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $138,812 using the latest closing price.

Koff Zach, the Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Koff Zach is holding 38,682 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.