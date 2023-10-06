The Volatility of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s (OCFC) Stock: A -0.49% Ratio for the Week

The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) has gone down by -0.49% for the week, with a -14.07% drop in the past month and a -9.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.90% for OCFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for OCFC’s stock, with a -22.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) is 5.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCFC is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) is $19.33, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for OCFC is 57.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On October 06, 2023, OCFC’s average trading volume was 265.69K shares.

OCFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 14.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, October 19, 2023 after the market close. Management will then conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, October 20, 2023 to discuss highlights of the Company’s third quarter operating performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCFC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for OCFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCFC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCFC Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFC fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, OceanFirst Financial Corp. saw -33.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCFC starting from Lebel Joseph III, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $16.65 back on Jun 15. After this action, Lebel Joseph III now owns 214,444 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp., valued at $175,324 using the latest closing price.

Farris Jack M., the Director of OceanFirst Financial Corp., purchase 100 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Farris Jack M. is holding 13,505 shares at $1,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OceanFirst Financial Corp. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.25. Equity return is now at value 9.38, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC), the company’s capital structure generated 94.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.