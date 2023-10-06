The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Safe Bulkers Inc’s (SB) Stock

The stock of Safe Bulkers Inc (SB) has gone down by -0.46% for the week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month and a -1.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for SB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for SB’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) is above average at 3.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safe Bulkers Inc (SB) is $3.84, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for SB is 63.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SB on October 06, 2023 was 453.24K shares.

SB) stock’s latest price update

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 3.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 16.38, with 9.83 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Safe Bulkers Inc (SB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.