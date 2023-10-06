The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Intrusion Inc’s (INTZ) Stock

The stock of Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has seen a -12.47% decrease in the past week, with a -64.04% drop in the past month, and a -73.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.36% for INTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.79% for INTZ’s stock, with a -81.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intrusion Inc (INTZ) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for INTZ is 17.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.54% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of INTZ was 224.97K shares.

INTZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) has decreased by -10.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Josh Carroll – Investor Relations Tony Scott – Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Pinson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Warwick – Breakout Investors Zach Cummins – B. Riley Securities Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Scott Buck – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

INTZ Trading at -58.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares sank -57.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ fell by -12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4113. In addition, Intrusion Inc saw -90.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTZ starting from HEAD T JOE, who sale 11,358 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 30. After this action, HEAD T JOE now owns 1,052,980 shares of Intrusion Inc, valued at $33,868 using the latest closing price.

HEAD T JOE, the Chief Technology Officer of Intrusion Inc, sale 35,142 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that HEAD T JOE is holding 1,064,338 shares at $108,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.27 for the present operating margin

+55.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc stands at -215.55. The total capital return value is set at -224.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,737.58. Equity return is now at value -477.45, with -185.53 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intrusion Inc (INTZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.