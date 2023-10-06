The Impact of Market Fluctuations on High Tide Inc.’s (HITI) Stock

The stock of High Tide Inc. (HITI) has seen a -15.26% decrease in the past week, with a 7.33% gain in the past month, and a 29.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for HITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for HITI’s stock, with a 16.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for High Tide Inc. (HITI) by analysts is $5.65, The public float for HITI is 68.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HITI was 314.92K shares.

HITI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has decreased by -5.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-22 that This past week most marijuana stocks saw quick rises and even faster declines. The reason most marijuana stocks were able to see a nice rise in trading had to do with reform. Right now legislators and key Senate members are working to pass federal cannabis reform. Possibly at the end of September, we may see the SAFE Banking Act finally become law. Once news on the matter surfaced it was the catalyst needed to see a recovery in the sector.

HITI Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI fell by -15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8135. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw 4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -20.74 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.