The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Autonation Inc.’s (AN) Stock

The stock of Autonation Inc. (AN) has gone down by -11.33% for the week, with a -13.52% drop in the past month and a -21.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for AN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.60% for AN’s stock, with a -3.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is above average at 5.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Autonation Inc. (AN) is $176.75, which is $41.45 above the current market price. The public float for AN is 28.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AN on October 06, 2023 was 619.09K shares.

AN) stock’s latest price update

Autonation Inc. (NYSE: AN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 141.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Pendragon buyout war intensifies as AutoNation (AN) makes an offer to acquire the company for a substantial sum of approximately ??447 million in cash.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $130 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AN Trading at -12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.49. In addition, Autonation Inc. saw 26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 16,771 shares at the price of $159.59 back on Aug 21. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 17,804 shares of Autonation Inc., valued at $2,676,457 using the latest closing price.

GRUSKY ROBERT R, the Director of Autonation Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that GRUSKY ROBERT R is holding 44,286 shares at $803,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.39 for the present operating margin

+18.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autonation Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 32.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.49. Equity return is now at value 54.31, with 11.77 for asset returns.

Based on Autonation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.79. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Autonation Inc. (AN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.