The 14.83% Simple Moving Average of Verisk Analytics Inc’s (VRSK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has seen a -0.79% decrease in the past week, with a -1.99% drop in the past month, and a 6.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for VRSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.83% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is above average at 72.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) is $251.19, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 143.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRSK on October 06, 2023 was 903.82K shares.

VRSK) stock’s latest price update

Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 239.93, however, the company has experienced a -0.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that ADP Ventures will help ADP improve and strengthen its core business, as well as develop services that cater to new segments and geographies.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSK stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for VRSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRSK in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $288 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSK Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.28. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc saw 35.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Daffan Nicholas, who sale 1,516 shares at the price of $244.63 back on Sep 12. After this action, Daffan Nicholas now owns 43,151 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc, valued at $370,859 using the latest closing price.

Vaughan Therese M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $232.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Vaughan Therese M is holding 20,679 shares at $1,510,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 60.76, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.