The -13.88% Decline of Telefonica S.A ADR’s (TEF) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TEF stock has gone down by -1.96%, with a monthly decline of -0.25% and a quarterly surge of 1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Telefonica S.A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.53% for TEF’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) is above average at 13.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) is $4.50, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for TEF is 5.69B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TEF on October 06, 2023 was 974.67K shares.

TEF) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF)’s stock price has soared by 2.30 in relation to previous closing price of 3.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Telecommunication stocks have sold off due to industry challenges and rising interest rates. AT&T is popular among passive income investors, but Telefonica may be a better investment. We share two reasons why we own TEF instead of T.

TEF Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Telefonica S.A ADR saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A ADR stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.76. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.49 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 315.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.92. Total debt to assets is 50.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.