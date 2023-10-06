The -13.88% Decline of Container Store Group Inc’s (TCS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TCS stock has gone down by -7.31%, with a monthly decline of -8.97% and a quarterly plunge of -35.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Container Store Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for TCS’s stock, with a -39.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Container Store Group Inc (TCS) is $2.75, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for TCS is 33.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCS on October 06, 2023 was 440.25K shares.

TCS) stock’s latest price update

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS)’s stock price has dropped by -6.88 in relation to previous closing price of 2.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that The Container Store is facing both short-term and long-term concerns. I think bankruptcy risks are low, which provides some downside protection at the stock’s current price. Over the next 12-24 months, I think TCS stock could trade between $5 and $9.50 in a bull case and at $1.40 in a bear case.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCS Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Container Store Group Inc saw -52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Malhotra Satish, who purchase 12,417 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Aug 31. After this action, Malhotra Satish now owns 737,938 shares of Container Store Group Inc, valued at $30,307 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Robert E, the Director of Container Store Group Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Jordan Robert E is holding 224,059 shares at $70,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Container Store Group Inc stands at -15.17. The total capital return value is set at 8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.33. Equity return is now at value -53.08, with -16.38 for asset returns.

Based on Container Store Group Inc (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Container Store Group Inc (TCS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.