The -11.96% Simple Moving Average of Manchester United Plc.’s (MANU) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has seen a -4.21% decrease in the past week, with a -3.29% drop in the past month, and a -21.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for MANU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for MANU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.96% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manchester United Plc. (MANU) is $17.56, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 49.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MANU on October 06, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.49 in comparison to its previous close of 19.41, however, the company has experienced a -4.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering a minority stake in Manchester United in an attempt to break the club’s months-long takeover deadlock, according to a report.

MANU Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.40. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw -18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United Plc. stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -58.56, with -6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United Plc. (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.