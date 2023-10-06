Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNGX is 0.95.

The public float for TNGX is 46.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNGX on October 06, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

TNGX) stock’s latest price update

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX)’s stock price has soared by 13.62 in relation to previous closing price of 10.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-14 that Tango said it has $310.7 million in cash, enough to fund operations into 2026. The company has several early-stage trials.

TNGX’s Market Performance

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has experienced a 10.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.43% rise in the past month, and a 276.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.04% for TNGX’s stock, with a 123.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at 65.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +63.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +304.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw 65.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 475,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Aug 11. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 743,542 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,446,250 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Tango Therapeutics Inc, purchase 70,000 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 7,123,642 shares at $325,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Equity return is now at value -41.76, with -25.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.