Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): A Technical Analysis

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for SNPS is 151.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on October 06, 2023 was 793.60K shares.

SNPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 459.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Synopsys (SNPS) and TSMC are working together to boost the capabilities of the multi-die system designs using TSMC’s 3DFabric technologies and 3Dblox 2.0 standard.

SNPS’s Market Performance

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has seen a 1.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.08% gain in the past month and a 4.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for SNPS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.56% for SNPS’s stock, with a 16.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $551 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNPS Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $456.42. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 46.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who sale 2,507 shares at the price of $455.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, RUNKEL JOHN F JR now owns 24,732 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $1,140,685 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 5,100 shares at $460.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 16,793 shares at $2,349,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Equity return is now at value 17.89, with 10.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.