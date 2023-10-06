Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has jumped by 0.25 compared to previous close of 115.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that Southfield, MI, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas (collectively, the “properties”), announces it will release third quarter 2023 operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. ET.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is 63.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUI is 0.74.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for SUI is 122.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On October 06, 2023, SUI’s average trading volume was 714.39K shares.

SUI’s Market Performance

The stock of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has seen a -2.27% decrease in the past week, with a -3.20% drop in the past month, and a -12.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for SUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.42% for SUI’s stock, with a -14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $128 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUI Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.89. In addition, Sun Communities Inc. saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Farrugia Marc, who sale 4,962 shares at the price of $123.90 back on Aug 30. After this action, Farrugia Marc now owns 5,093 shares of Sun Communities Inc., valued at $614,792 using the latest closing price.

Underwood Baxter, the CEO – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC of Sun Communities Inc., purchase 400 shares at $119.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Underwood Baxter is holding 73,633 shares at $47,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Equity return is now at value 3.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.