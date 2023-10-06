Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock Experiences 25.65% Monthly Change

In the past week, SCS stock has gone down by -1.25%, with a monthly gain of 25.65% and a quarterly surge of 45.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Steelcase Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.45% for SCS’s stock, with a 38.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is above average at 23.62x. The 36-month beta value for SCS is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCS is $10.88, which is -$4.07 below than the current price. The public float for SCS is 83.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on October 06, 2023 was 832.55K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 11.01, however, the company has experienced a -1.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that SCS, APA, BRLT, FLWS and NTES have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 4, 2023.

SCS Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Sep 22. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S now owns 307,252 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $330,600 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 114,289 shares at $39,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 6.52, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.