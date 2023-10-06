Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is above average at 1.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is $91.63, which is $16.56 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 34.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPB on October 06, 2023 was 631.43K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has dropped by -1.60 compared to previous close of 76.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-29 that Spectrum Brands (SPB) is poised to benefit from strategic transformation initiatives and cost-management actions. However, short-term demand headwinds are concerning.

SPB’s Market Performance

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has experienced a -4.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.95% drop in the past month, and a -3.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for SPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.22% for SPB’s stock, with a 6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPB Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.83. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $82.89 back on Aug 29. After this action, Maura David M now owns 693,816 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $414,450 using the latest closing price.

Zargar Ehsan, the EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 843 shares at $82.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Zargar Ehsan is holding 117,335 shares at $69,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -2.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -16.18, with -5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 256.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 56.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.