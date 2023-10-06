Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Stock Records -11.77% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has gone down by -13.22% for the week, with a -18.73% drop in the past month and a -11.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for SAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.85% for SAH stock, with a simple moving average of -14.78% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is $52.33, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for SAH is 12.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAH on October 06, 2023 was 264.09K shares.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH)’s stock price has plunge by -5.12relation to previous closing price of 44.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic Automotive” or “Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it will release fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 26, 2023 by 7:00 A.M. (Eastern). Senior management will hold a conference call later that morning at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern). Investor presentation and earnings press release materials will be accessible beginning the morning of the conf.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAH Trading at -15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAH fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.63. In addition, Sonic Automotive Inc. saw -13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAH starting from Byrd Heath, who sale 34,186 shares at the price of $54.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Byrd Heath now owns 168,622 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc., valued at $1,846,249 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Heath, the EVP and CFO of Sonic Automotive Inc., sale 3,800 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Byrd Heath is holding 168,622 shares at $205,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Automotive Inc. stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value -3.18, with -0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH), the company’s capital structure generated 389.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.57. Total debt to assets is 70.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 238.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.