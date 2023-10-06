Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) is 46.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNN is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) is $33.76, which is $11.44 above the current market price. The public float for SNN is 434.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On October 06, 2023, SNN’s average trading volume was 826.41K shares.

SNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 23.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

SNN’s Market Performance

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has experienced a -5.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.22% drop in the past month, and a -21.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for SNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.70% for SNN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.66% for the last 200 days.

SNN Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.36. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw -12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.