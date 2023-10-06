Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) by analysts is $32.60, which is $9.85 above the current market price. The public float for STR is 79.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of STR was 540.50K shares.

STR) stock’s latest price update

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.65 in comparison to its previous close of 22.38, however, the company has experienced a -6.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) (“Sitio”) today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Sitio will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to discuss its third quarter 2023 operating and financial results. Participants can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 in the United States or 1-404-.

STR’s Market Performance

STR’s stock has fallen by -6.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.67% and a quarterly drop of -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Sitio Royalties Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.90% for STR’s stock, with a -10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for STR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STR Trading at -10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STR fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Sitio Royalties Corp. saw -21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STR starting from Conoscenti Christopher L., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, Conoscenti Christopher L. now owns 174,601 shares of Sitio Royalties Corp., valued at $50,475 using the latest closing price.

Conoscenti Christopher L., the Chief Executive Officer of Sitio Royalties Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Conoscenti Christopher L. is holding 172,101 shares at $109,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.48 for the present operating margin

+64.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sitio Royalties Corp. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.45. Total debt to assets is 18.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.