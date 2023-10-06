Should You Invest in Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TCRX is at 0.25.

The public float for TCRX is 38.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for TCRX on October 06, 2023 was 120.64K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TCRX) stock’s latest price update

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX)’s stock price has increased by 16.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. However, the company has seen a 18.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TCRX’s Market Performance

TCRX’s stock has risen by 18.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.48% and a quarterly rise of 35.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Tscan Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.09% for TCRX stock, with a simple moving average of 28.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCRX Trading at 30.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares surge +19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +18.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Tscan Therapeutics Inc saw 100.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, who purchase 37,880 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, BARBERICH TIMOTHY J now owns 37,880 shares of Tscan Therapeutics Inc, valued at $99,564 using the latest closing price.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Tscan Therapeutics Inc, sale 25,400 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Lynx1 Capital Management LP is holding 5,224,600 shares at $63,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-492.32 for the present operating margin

+62.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tscan Therapeutics Inc stands at -489.26. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.18. Equity return is now at value -50.63, with -34.76 for asset returns.

Based on Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.37. Total debt to assets is 43.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 26.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.