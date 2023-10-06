Should You Invest in Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RENB is at 0.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 29.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for RENB on October 06, 2023 was 938.26K shares.

RENB stock's latest price update

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has decreased by -7.53 when compared to last closing price of 4.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

RENB’s stock has risen by 5.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.38% and a quarterly rise of 809.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.40% for Renovaro Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.75% for RENB stock, with a simple moving average of 213.95% for the last 200 days.

RENB Trading at 72.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares surge +33.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +629.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 317.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.30. Equity return is now at value -66.63, with -55.53 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.81. Total debt to assets is 8.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.