Should You Invest in Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Now?

The public float for HRYU is 35.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float.
The public float for HRYU is 35.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for HRYU on October 06, 2023 was 298.06K shares.
HRYU) stock’s latest price update
Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU)’s stock price has increased by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.
HRYU’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Hanryu Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for HRYU stock, with a simple moving average of -1.03% for the last 200 days.
HRYU Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +3.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -34.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.