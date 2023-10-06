Should You Invest in Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRYU is 35.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for HRYU on October 06, 2023 was 298.06K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

HRYU) stock’s latest price update

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU)’s stock price has increased by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

HRYU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Hanryu Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for HRYU stock, with a simple moving average of -1.03% for the last 200 days.

HRYU Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +3.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -34.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.