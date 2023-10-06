Should You Invest in EPR Properties (EPR) Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EPR is $48.41, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for EPR is 73.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume for EPR on October 06, 2023 was 642.76K shares.

EPR) stock’s latest price update

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 41.27. However, the company has seen a -0.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that EPR Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust with a portfolio valued at $6.7 billion. The majority of EPR’s earnings come from its experiential segment, with theaters being the largest component. The REIT shut off its dividend spigot in 2020, but it is back with a bang and looking stronger than ever.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR’s stock has fallen by -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.19% and a quarterly drop of -12.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for EPR Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for EPR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.98. In addition, EPR Properties saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Mater Tonya L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $44.61 back on Aug 30. After this action, Mater Tonya L. now owns 42,723 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $223,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.