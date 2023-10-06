Should You Invest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EH is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EH is $171.77, which is -$12.29 below the current market price. The public float for EH is 40.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.79% of that float. The average trading volume for EH on October 06, 2023 was 867.21K shares.

The stock of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) has decreased by -4.75 when compared to last closing price of 17.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Some of the best flying car stocks have been flying higher this year. I however believe that it’s just the beginning of good times for flying car companies.

EH’s Market Performance

EH’s stock has fallen by -9.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.57% and a quarterly rise of 3.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 19.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EH Trading at -12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 89.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -740.62. The total capital return value is set at -79.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.98. Equity return is now at value -208.34, with -76.42 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 161.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 85.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.