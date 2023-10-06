Should You Invest in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BPMC is at 0.66.

The public float for BPMC is 59.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume for BPMC on October 06, 2023 was 606.09K shares.

BPMC) stock’s latest price update

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.73 in relation to its previous close of 46.24. However, the company has experienced a -3.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that On August 2, Blueprint Medicines, a pharmaceutical company developing medicines for treating cancer and blood diseases, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Blueprint Medicines’ revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $57.6 million, down 9% from the previous quarter and up 57.8% from the second quarter of 2022. The company’s revenue growth was driven primarily by sales of Ayvakit, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for treatment in a number of rare diseases in the US and Europe.

BPMC’s Market Performance

Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has experienced a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month, and a -17.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for BPMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for BPMC’s stock, with a -2.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $66 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPMC Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.51. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corp saw 12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Namouni Fouad, who sale 3,769 shares at the price of $48.06 back on Oct 04. After this action, Namouni Fouad now owns 62,080 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp, valued at $181,138 using the latest closing price.

Albers Jeffrey W., the Director of Blueprint Medicines Corp, sale 6,898 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Albers Jeffrey W. is holding 176,050 shares at $346,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Equity return is now at value -104.67, with -48.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.