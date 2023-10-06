ServiceNow Inc (NOW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOW is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOW is $647.48, which is $100.31 above the current price. The public float for NOW is 203.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on October 06, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has dropped by -0.27 in relation to previous closing price of 548.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that ServiceNow (NOW) reachead $548.64 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.37% change compared to its last close.

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has experienced a -1.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.58% drop in the past month, and a -1.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for NOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for NOW’s stock, with a 10.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $566.81. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 40.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Bedi Christopher, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $554.75 back on Oct 02. After this action, Bedi Christopher now owns 15,484 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $554,750 using the latest closing price.

Bedi Christopher, the Chief Digital Information Ofc of ServiceNow Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $593.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bedi Christopher is holding 15,484 shares at $593,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 25.61, with 10.94 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.