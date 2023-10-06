Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)’s stock price has increased by 1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 21.28. However, the company has seen a -0.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-02 that STUART, Fla., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release third quarter 2023 results on October 26th, after the market closes.

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SBCF is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBCF is $25.50, which is $4.54 above the current market price. The public float for SBCF is 83.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for SBCF on October 06, 2023 was 551.42K shares.

SBCF’s Market Performance

The stock of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a -6.74% drop in the past month, and a -3.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for SBCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for SBCF’s stock, with a -14.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBCF Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.10. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida saw -30.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from STALLINGS JAMES C III, who sale 2,990 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Aug 04. After this action, STALLINGS JAMES C III now owns 0 shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, valued at $71,105 using the latest closing price.

FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E, the Director of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, purchase 2,385 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E is holding 6,875 shares at $49,274 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida stands at +23.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 5.69, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF), the company’s capital structure generated 28.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.