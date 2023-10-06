Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) by analysts is $64.63, which is $23.04 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 41.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of SMG was 764.01K shares.

SMG) stock’s latest price update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 47.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-05 that As October 2023 begins, the cannabis market and marijuana stocks in the US are changing at a previously unheard-of rate. The cannabis sector continues to demonstrate tremendous growth potential as legalization spreads to more states. Investors looking for possibilities in this market are closely monitoring ancillary cannabis stocks or companies that support the cannabis industry by offering necessary services and goods without actually handling the plant. These supporting companies are crucial to the success of the industry as a whole and are well-placed tactically to profit from its expansion.

SMG’s Market Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a -10.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.74% drop in the past month, and a -29.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for SMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.94% for SMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.71. In addition, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw -4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sale 23,685 shares at the price of $49.64 back on Aug 21. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 13,970,295 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,175,723 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 47,795 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 13,993,980 shares at $2,383,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -47.64, with -2.79 for asset returns.

Based on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.