Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) has decreased by -3.92 when compared to last closing price of 16.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that One of the best ways to spot potential opportunities is by looking for which insider stocks to buy. In fact, for insider stocks to buy, who knows the company better than a CEO, CFO, COO, officer, employee, or director?

, and the 36-month beta value for SAFE is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAFE is $30.63, which is $14.46 above the current market price. The public float for SAFE is 48.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SAFE on October 06, 2023 was 590.51K shares.

SAFE’s Market Performance

SAFE’s stock has seen a -7.60% decrease for the week, with a -15.61% drop in the past month and a -34.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for Safehold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.81% for SAFE’s stock, with a -37.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SAFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAFE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $19 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAFE Trading at -20.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE fell by -7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw -41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFE starting from SUGARMAN JAY, who purchase 65,420 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Aug 08. After this action, SUGARMAN JAY now owns 156,446 shares of Safehold Inc., valued at $1,399,988 using the latest closing price.

SUGARMAN JAY, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Safehold Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $24.58 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that SUGARMAN JAY is holding 91,026 shares at $245,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.83 for the present operating margin

+23.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safehold Inc. stands at +307.77. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 43.05, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on Safehold Inc. (SAFE), the company’s capital structure generated 120.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 52.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.