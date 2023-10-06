Sacks Parente Golf Inc (SPGC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sacks Parente Golf Inc (NASDAQ: SPGC) has increased by 9.23 when compared to last closing price of 1.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-18 that After surging 624% Tuesday upon making their public debut, shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. SPGC, -20.32% finished the week solidly below their initial public offering price of $4.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPGC is 5.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume for SPGC on October 06, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

SPGC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.15% for Sacks Parente Golf Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.48% for SPGC stock, with a simple moving average of -55.48% for the last 200 days.

SPGC Trading at -55.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -28.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGC fell by -0.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3249. In addition, Sacks Parente Golf Inc saw -95.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGC starting from Hoge Brett Widney, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hoge Brett Widney now owns 225,400 shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc, valued at $72,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1508.95 for the present operating margin

+36.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sacks Parente Golf Inc stands at -1844.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sacks Parente Golf Inc (SPGC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.