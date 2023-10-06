Rubicon Technologies Inc’s (RBT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has seen a -14.68% decrease in the past week, with a -53.50% drop in the past month, and a -30.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.78% for RBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.34% for RBT stock, with a simple moving average of -71.37% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) is $19.70, which is $64.81 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 18.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RBT on October 06, 2023 was 657.20K shares.

RBT) stock’s latest price update

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.00 in relation to its previous close of 2.00. However, the company has experienced a -14.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -61.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -52.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc saw -86.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 687,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 06. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 1,368,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc, valued at $355,660 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc, purchase 240,154 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 351,265 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.93. Equity return is now at value -189.87, with -17.56 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.