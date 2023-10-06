Rover Group Inc (ROVR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ROVR is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROVR is $6.86, which is -$0.82 below the current market price. The public float for ROVR is 103.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume for ROVR on October 06, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 6.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present at the following investor conference:

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR’s stock has fallen by -0.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.08% and a quarterly rise of 28.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Rover Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for ROVR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, Rover Group Inc saw 69.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from Wickers Charles, who sale 6,668 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Sep 11. After this action, Wickers Charles now owns 114,589 shares of Rover Group Inc, valued at $43,377 using the latest closing price.

Wickers Charles, the Chief Financial Officer of Rover Group Inc, sale 2,775 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Wickers Charles is holding 121,257 shares at $19,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value -5.02, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.