Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 288.80. However, the company has seen a -0.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-05 that With their Academy of Advanced Manufacturing, the two industry giants are helping solve the skilled trades crunch and assisting military vets with good civilian careers.

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROK is $313.42, which is $27.26 above the current price. The public float for ROK is 114.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on October 06, 2023 was 755.47K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK stock saw a decrease of -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for ROK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.06% for the last 200 days.

ROK Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.17. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Nardecchia Christopher, who sale 451 shares at the price of $285.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, Nardecchia Christopher now owns 9,059 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $128,741 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 440 shares at $285.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 6,549 shares at $125,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 49.45, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.