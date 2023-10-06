Resources Connection Inc (RGP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.56 in relation to its previous close of 14.48. However, the company has experienced a -10.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Kate Duchene – CEO Jenn Ryu – CFO Conference Call Participants Andrew Steinerman – JPMorgan Marc Riddick – Sidoti Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) is above average at 11.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Resources Connection Inc (RGP) is $16.33, which is $10.8 above the current market price. The public float for RGP is 31.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGP on October 06, 2023 was 157.38K shares.

RGP’s Market Performance

RGP’s stock has seen a -10.10% decrease for the week, with a -11.97% drop in the past month and a -15.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Resources Connection Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.35% for RGP’s stock, with a -17.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RGP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RGP Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGP fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, Resources Connection Inc saw -26.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGP starting from Brackney Timothy L, who sale 10,055 shares at the price of $16.20 back on Aug 04. After this action, Brackney Timothy L now owns 148,514 shares of Resources Connection Inc, valued at $162,909 using the latest closing price.

MURRAY DONALD B, the Director of Resources Connection Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $14.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that MURRAY DONALD B is holding 20,968 shares at $1,016,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.65 for the present operating margin

+39.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resources Connection Inc stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 17.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 7.45 for asset returns.

Based on Resources Connection Inc (RGP), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.10. Total debt to assets is 3.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Resources Connection Inc (RGP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.