ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has dropped by -2.23 compared to previous close of 4.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) by analysts is $657.51, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 145.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of RNW was 607.45K shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

RNW stock saw a decrease of -11.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.14% for RNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.31% for the last 200 days.

RNW Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw -12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.14 for the present operating margin

+63.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global plc stands at -6.16. Equity return is now at value -1.73, with -0.27 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.