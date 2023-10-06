Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, QRTEP stock has gone down by -32.46%, with a monthly decline of -43.41% and a quarterly plunge of -48.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.75% for QRTEP stock, with a simple moving average of -46.44% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) is 58.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRTEP is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) is $0.55, The public float for QRTEP is 11.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On October 06, 2023, QRTEP’s average trading volume was 60.14K shares.

QRTEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) has plunged by -9.98 when compared to previous closing price of 21.75, but the company has seen a -32.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QRTEP Trading at -41.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -39.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEP fell by -32.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.82. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -42.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEP starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 101 shares at the price of $35.63 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $3,599 using the latest closing price.

Rawlinson David, the President/CEO of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 89,300 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Rawlinson David is holding 372,004 shares at $82,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.