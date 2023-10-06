QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has dropped by -0.36 compared to previous close of 74.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that QuidelOrtho benefited from the pandemic, using proceeds to buy back shares and announce a large deal. The acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics added diversification but also increased leverage. QuidelOrtho’s shares have been under pressure, but a recovery is possible, even as the pandemic retreats and stable growth returns.

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) is $115.29, which is $52.81 above the current market price. The public float for QDEL is 48.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QDEL on October 06, 2023 was 519.68K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL’s stock has seen a 2.63% increase for the week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month and a -12.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for QuidelOrtho Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for QDEL’s stock, with a -12.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QDEL Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.56. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from BUECHLER KENNETH F, who sale 8,081 shares at the price of $90.26 back on Feb 17. After this action, BUECHLER KENNETH F now owns 70,288 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $729,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.95 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +16.82. The total capital return value is set at 19.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.42. Equity return is now at value 0.91, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.60. Total debt to assets is 32.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.