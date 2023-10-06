Quantum Corp (QMCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.82 in relation to its previous close of 0.60. However, the company has experienced a 8.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Quantum Corp. (QMCO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QMCO is $1.10, which is $0.43 above the current price. The public float for QMCO is 90.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QMCO on October 06, 2023 was 359.45K shares.

QMCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen a 8.36% increase in the past week, with a 1.51% rise in the past month, and a -38.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for QMCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.60% for QMCO stock, with a simple moving average of -36.47% for the last 200 days.

QMCO Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6643. In addition, Quantum Corp saw -38.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Hurley John, who sale 42,662 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Sep 05. After this action, Hurley John now owns 341,519 shares of Quantum Corp, valued at $26,455 using the latest closing price.

Lerner James J, the President & CEO of Quantum Corp, sale 158,893 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Lerner James J is holding 1,740,953 shares at $169,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corp stands at -9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.