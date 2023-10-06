Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) has decreased by -21.95 when compared to last closing price of 2.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2021-10-07 that Wondering what penny stocks are and how to trade them? Here’s a quick how-to and three to watch The post What Are Penny Stocks?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) is $72.00, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for IPDN is 4.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPDN on October 06, 2023 was 16.64K shares.

IPDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) has seen a -26.15% decrease in the past week, with a -26.72% drop in the past month, and a -48.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for IPDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.32% for IPDN stock, with a simple moving average of -45.36% for the last 200 days.

IPDN Trading at -29.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.73%, as shares sank -26.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN fell by -26.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from Chou Yu-Jin, who sale 1,834 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Chou Yu-Jin now owns 0 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc, valued at $7,886 using the latest closing price.

Chou Yu-Jin, the Secretary of Professional Diversity Network Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Chou Yu-Jin is holding 1,834 shares at $5,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.24 for the present operating margin

+38.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Professional Diversity Network Inc stands at -30.52. The total capital return value is set at -125.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.03. Equity return is now at value -141.10, with -57.63 for asset returns.

Based on Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN), the company’s capital structure generated 17.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.87. Total debt to assets is 6.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.