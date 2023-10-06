Premier Inc (PINC): A Technical Analysis

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Premier Inc (PINC) is $27.29, which is $6.54 above the current market price. The public float for PINC is 117.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINC on October 06, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

PINC) stock’s latest price update

Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 20.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Premier announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results earlier this week. The company also closed on the sale of its non-core GPO operations during the quarter as it continues its review of potential strategic alternatives.

PINC’s Market Performance

PINC’s stock has fallen by -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.98% and a quarterly drop of -22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Premier Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for PINC’s stock, with a -28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PINC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINC Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINC fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.76. In addition, Premier Inc saw -40.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PINC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.40 for the present operating margin

+63.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Premier Inc stands at +13.10. Equity return is now at value 7.64, with 5.18 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Premier Inc (PINC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.