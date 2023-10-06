Post Holdings Inc (POST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 84.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Post Holdings Inc (POST) is $105.75, which is $21.31 above the current market price. The public float for POST is 49.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POST on October 06, 2023 was 553.41K shares.

POST’s Market Performance

The stock of Post Holdings Inc (POST) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a -3.77% drop in the past month, and a -3.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for POST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.81% for POST’s stock, with a -6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $105 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POST Trading at -5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST fell by -3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.39. In addition, Post Holdings Inc saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from HARSHMAN ELLEN F, who sale 500 shares at the price of $90.12 back on Aug 25. After this action, HARSHMAN ELLEN F now owns 9,772 shares of Post Holdings Inc, valued at $45,062 using the latest closing price.

ERB THOMAS C, the Director of Post Holdings Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $86.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that ERB THOMAS C is holding 25,775 shares at $86,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.70. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 187.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 53.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Post Holdings Inc (POST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.