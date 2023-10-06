Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) is $81.50, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for PNW is 113.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNW on October 06, 2023 was 798.98K shares.

PNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) has surged by 0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 71.74, but the company has seen a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that We have narrowed our search to five low-beta utility stocks that are regular dividend payers. These are: AWK, VST, PNW, OGE, SO.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW’s stock has fallen by -1.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly drop of -11.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.24% for PNW’s stock, with a -7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNW Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.93. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Geisler Theodore N, who sale 1,484 shares at the price of $79.93 back on Aug 24. After this action, Geisler Theodore N now owns 6,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., valued at $118,616 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Theodore N, the President, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., sale 7 shares at $79.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Geisler Theodore N is holding 0 shares at $558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 6.83, with 1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.