Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is $41.80, which is $12.32 above the current market price. The public float for PERI is 46.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PERI on October 06, 2023 was 595.39K shares.

PERI) stock’s latest price update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.76relation to previous closing price of 28.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

PERI’s Market Performance

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has experienced a -3.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.13% drop in the past month, and a -16.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for PERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.55% for PERI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.37% for the last 200 days.

PERI Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.64. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 19.14, with 13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.