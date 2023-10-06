Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.06relation to previous closing price of 11.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that September saw no new preferred stock offerings, but three ETD offerings began trading with dividend yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.5%. CDx3 preferreds ranked 10 out of 10 are selling at an average discount to par of about 8.5% and offer an average current yield of 6.43%. Past preferred stock IPOs are now trading below par, with a surge in the “Bargain Table” count reaching near all-time highs.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is above average at 19.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is $13.64, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for PMT is 85.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PMT on October 06, 2023 was 622.19K shares.

PMT’s Market Performance

PMT stock saw a decrease of -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for PMT’s stock, with a -8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMT Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 829 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Sep 27. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 24,556 shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $9,986 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 172 shares at $12.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 23,727 shares at $2,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 5.07, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.