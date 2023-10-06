ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO)’s stock price has increased by 63.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a 38.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that ParaZero Technologies sets the standard for drone safety at the annual International Drone Show, unveiling its innovative solutions for safer drone operations in urban environments

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

PRZO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PRZO on October 06, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

PRZO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.25% for ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for PRZO stock, with a simple moving average of -20.49% for the last 200 days.

PRZO Trading at -20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares sank -29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO rose by +31.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9733. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -70.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.