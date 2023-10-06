Owens Corning (OC): A Technical Analysis

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $160.31, which is $27.65 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 89.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on October 06, 2023 was 795.46K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

OC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 132.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Let’s face it: Investors will always look for different ways to analyze the market and find their investment edge. One of the growing strategies in the last few years has been in the realm of ESG investing, which focuses on companies that make their impact on the world a high priority.

OC’s Market Performance

Owens Corning (OC) has seen a -4.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.91% decline in the past month and a 4.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for OC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for OC’s stock, with a 17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $150 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.57. In addition, Owens Corning saw 55.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Fister Todd W, who sale 5,375 shares at the price of $136.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Fister Todd W now owns 26,067 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $732,236 using the latest closing price.

MORRIS W HOWARD, the Director of Owens Corning, sale 1,033 shares at $141.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that MORRIS W HOWARD is holding 40,889 shares at $146,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.67, with 12.27 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens Corning (OC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.