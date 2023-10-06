Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) is $25.75, which is $17.22 above the current market price. The public float for OFIX is 34.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OFIX on October 06, 2023 was 412.49K shares.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.69 compared to its previous closing price of 12.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-12 that All three fired executives came over late last year in the merger with SeaSpine. Chairman of the Board Catherine Burzik is stepping in as the interim CEO.

OFIX’s Market Performance

OFIX’s stock has fallen by -8.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.74% and a quarterly drop of -33.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Orthofix Medical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.82% for OFIX’s stock, with a -37.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OFIX Trading at -31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -37.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX fell by -8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -42.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Equity return is now at value -24.06, with -17.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.