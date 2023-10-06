Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Onewater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) has plunged by -5.09 when compared to previous closing price of 24.56, but the company has seen a -7.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-01 that OneWater Marine operates a network of boat dealers and distributors across the country. Revenue in the latest period set a new third-quarter record, reaching $594 million.

Onewater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ONEW is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONEW is $31.83, which is $15.52 above the current market price. The public float for ONEW is 10.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ONEW on October 06, 2023 was 96.59K shares.

ONEW’s Market Performance

ONEW stock saw a decrease of -7.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.89% for ONEW’s stock, with a -20.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONEW Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEW fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Onewater Marine Inc saw -18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEW starting from Singleton Philip Austin Jr., who purchase 2,378 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Aug 25. After this action, Singleton Philip Austin Jr. now owns 580,183 shares of Onewater Marine Inc, valued at $60,568 using the latest closing price.

Singleton Philip Austin Jr., the CEO – of Onewater Marine Inc, purchase 4,633 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Singleton Philip Austin Jr. is holding 577,805 shares at $124,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onewater Marine Inc stands at +7.50. The total capital return value is set at 25.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.72. Equity return is now at value 19.34, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW), the company’s capital structure generated 216.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 55.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.