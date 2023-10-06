Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has dropped by -3.92 compared to previous close of 2.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that A handful of stocks to buy under $20 can offer investors explosive returns in uncertain market conditions. The article lists names that might not immediately grab headlines, but their strategic focus and innovative progressiveness qualify them as potential multi-baggers.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for ONCY is $7.01, which is $4.77 above the current price. The public float for ONCY is 71.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on October 06, 2023 was 690.52K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY’s stock has seen a -10.09% decrease for the week, with a -13.27% drop in the past month and a -39.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for ONCY’s stock, with a 3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -98.25, with -72.17 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.